confederate monument

Removal of Confederate statue outside Chatham County courthouse begins

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The removal of the Confederate monument outside the Chatham County historic courthouse has begun, officials said Tuesday night.

Crews are dismantling the monument, including the statue and pedestal. The items will be transported to a safe location where they will be preserved until the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) finds a more appropriate location to place them.

This past weekend, 11 people were charged in a brawl that happened at the statue.

The statue went up in 1907.

In October, three people were arrested during a protest of the highly-contested statue.
