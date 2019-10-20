Man with Confederate ancestors says statue should be moved from Pittsboro

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- When word of a demonstration focused on Confederate memorials circulates on social media, people on both sides of the ongoing debate show up with attitude and signs. Those who support the statues come waving or draped in the stars and bars of the Confederate battle flag, which can spark harsh words that fill the air.
That's the scene ABC11 cameras captured Saturday in Pittsboro. But one man, a self-described son of the South who asked us not to show his face or give his name on camera, was very candid with his thoughts about that statue.
"I'm from North Carolina, born and raised," he said. "My family's been here before it was a state. I'm a descendant of Confederate veterans."
He says he knows where those ancestors are buried today. And what he said next may surprise you:
"I know my history, and I'm not sure these people down here waving the flags, I'm not sure they know," he said. "People were waving the Confederate flag and it was a source of pride. Now, not so much. because of what it does to people, if it makes people uncomfortable, it shouldn't be tolerated."
"You know, I'm a Christian, and I feel like we all need to reach out to each other and make sure everybody's having a good day. And if somebody ain't havin' a good day because of what I'm doin' I'm gonna stop that. I'm gonna change my attitude about that."
His belief is that the statue needs to be moved away from downtown. His suggestion was to put the statue in Siler City Veterans Memorial.
"And I believe it should be done in some sort of integrity. Not in the middle of the night, not torn down like they did in Durham and everything like that, because that's going to cause more trouble than it's worth."
Two weeks ago, three people were arrested during the protest of the highly-contested Confederate Memorial.
