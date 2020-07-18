KISSIMMEE, Florida -- Deputies in Osceola Count, Florida have been busy breaking up so-called COVID-19 parties, and hundreds were captured on video.
Sheriff Russ Gibson told WFTV-TV attendees are either planning to catch the virus or they don't care if they do.
"We're going to have extra patrols out there, especially when we know these parties are going on tonight, tomorrow night," Gibson said. "Generally speaking, they're on the weekends."
Video from a sheriff's helicopter showed people dancing and socializing in the middle of residential streets in the Kissimmee area. Vacation properties are being rented for the parties, the sheriff said.
RELATED: 30-year-old dies after Texas 'COVID party,' thought coronavirus was a hoax
Despite the close-contact, Gibson said his office doesn't have much power to stop what's happening.
"These are recommendations by the CDC and that's what we're going by, but they're not violating the law," Gibson told WFTV. "There is no law."
Gibson said extra patrols were planned as noise complaints have increased.
SEE ALSO: Students throw COVID-19 parties to bet on who will catch virus first
Crowds gather at Florida parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News