Demonstrations underway in central North Carolina in response to recent police shootings

Demonstrations planned in central NC in response to police shootings

It was a night of protest in the Midwest on Thursday night with demonstrations near Minneapolis and Chicago over the police shooting deaths of 20-year-old Daunte Wright and 13-year-old Adam Toledo. The demonstrators demanded justice for the families and police reform.

Daunte Wright shooting: Family demands more severe charges against former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter

Tensions were already high amid the nearby trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death last year of George Floyd.



Thursday, Chicago officials released graphic video showing an officer fatally shooting Toledo, a Latino boy, in March. And On Friday, transcripts were released showing that a grand jury investigating the police suffocation death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, voted 15-5 not to charge the three officers involved in his restraint.







Adam Toledo shooting: Bodycam video of teen killed by Chicago police released

Here in North Carolina, demonstrations are also underway in Durham, Raleigh and Fayetteville.

In Cumberland County, government offices would close at 4 p.m.

In downtown Raleigh, an anti-racism demonstration started outside the Governor's Mansion at 6:30 p.m.

Groups also gathered outside the Durham County Courthouse at 7 p.m.
