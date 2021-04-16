Demonstrations underway in central North Carolina in response to recent police shootings

NOW: A small crowd has gathered by the Market House to demand justice in the recent deadly police interactions that have happened across the U.S. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Lc95NMLMt1 — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) April 16, 2021

Several demonstrators are gathering outside of @NC_Governor’s mansion in downtown Raleigh. I’m told they are standing against police brutality and with the families of #AdamToledo and #DaunteWright. Some are holding signs. All are wearing masks. It’s peaceful. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/gNgQrJL2fl — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 16, 2021

VIDEO: #AdamToledo was in 7th grade. That’s what the sign reads that this demonstrator just created. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/xZzMgteb3G — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 16, 2021

VIDEO: I asked @WakeSheriff Gerald Baker why he is here. He told me because he is in support of #BlackLivesMatter demonstrations. Listen. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/nrWDaGByUy — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 16, 2021

It was a night of protest in the Midwest on Thursday night with demonstrations near Minneapolis and Chicago over the police shooting deaths of 20-year-old Daunte Wright and 13-year-old Adam Toledo. The demonstrators demanded justice for the families and police reform.Tensions were already high amid the nearby trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death last year of George Floyd.Thursday, Chicago officials released graphic video showing an officer fatally shooting Toledo, a Latino boy, in March. And On Friday, transcripts were released showing that a grand jury investigating the police suffocation death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, voted 15-5 not to charge the three officers involved in his restraint.Here in North Carolina, demonstrations are also underway in Durham, Raleigh and Fayetteville.In Cumberland County, government offices would close at 4 p.m.In downtown Raleigh, an anti-racism demonstration started outside the Governor's Mansion at 6:30 p.m.Groups also gathered outside the Durham County Courthouse at 7 p.m.