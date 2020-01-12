McDougald Terrace

Displaced from McDougald Terrace, hundreds vent during community forum about carbon monoxide

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tempers rose inside the Burton Elementary School auditorium as hundreds of displaced McDougald Terrace residents gathered for updates of the conditions that forced them out of their homes.

Their patience is worn thin as they await the end of carbon monoxide inspections and remediation.

Ashley Cannady, organizer of a group called "DHA vs Everybody" spoke for many of her neighbors when she said: "This is unacceptable. We have to come together as a community, We have to start holding elected officials, government officials, everybody should be held accountable! This didn't just happen yesterday. This was here before Mr. Scott got here!"

She pointed to Durham Housing Authority head Anthony Scott when she said that after he opened the community information session with offers of support.

"We want to make sure we get feedback from you. We know the process has been difficult," said Scott.

SEND US A MESSAGE: Do you have a question or tip about McDougald Terrace? Tell us about it here.

But poor ventilation and difficulty hearing citizens who weren't near a microphone frustrated many people there. One woman required assistance and fresh air, which put the meeting on hold for several minutes.

Carbon monoxide is only one of many problems plaguing residents in that community lately.

Brittany Bass, a concerned mother who's lived at McDougald Terrace for four years, broke down while describing the smell of raw sewage there. She's very worried about the effects of carbon monoxide on her children, too.

"I asked God to help me," Bass said, choking back sobs. "We can't keep doing this to our people! It is ridiculous!"

Durham's mayor and city council representatives at the forum agree. They and the DHA leader urge frustrated people at the meeting to meet with social service, legal aid and mental health representatives who waited for a short stroll away, in the school's cafeteria.

Venus Murray, another person who can't return yet to her McDougald Terrace home said, "When it's all said and done. don't sweep us back under the rug!"

"I'm proud of all y'all from McDougald." Ashley Cannady cheered. "McDougald, stand up! We are McDougald strong! We are McDougald united!"

They eagerly await the day when they can all return to their safer homes where no carbon monoxide fumes pose a health threat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamcarbon monoxidehousingpublic housingmcdougald terrace
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MCDOUGALD TERRACE
Durham restaurant helps feed displaced McDougald Terrace residents
2 CO deaths in the '90s sparked change in Raleigh public housing
Frustrated McDougald residents to remain in hotels another week
3 infant deaths at McDougald Terrace not carbon monoxide-related
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC State grad among those killed when Ukrainian plane shot down
Clemson clutches historic win against Tar Heels in OT game, 79-76
NC bill requires high school students to take personal finance course
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Man arrested in connection to string of robberies in Wake Co.
1 injured in Roxboro St shooting
Raleigh rape survivor speaks out after filing suit against Tinder, Snapchat
Show More
Robbery suspects ram truck into convenience store door
Burglary suspect trapped under tires calls 911
Stolen gold pendant returned to owner
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer makes campaign stops in Triangle
More TOP STORIES News