abc11 together

Durham boy with terminal illness wishes for a tree house

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham boy with a terminal illness has a wish: to have his own tree house.

Lorenzo Andrade-Cruz, 8, has ALD, a genetic condition that affects the brain.

More info on ALD.

The Pennsylvania-based nonprofit, Jamie's Dream Team, is seeking donations and volunteers to help build his dream tree house.



Though Lorenzo doesn't have symptoms now, that is likely to change.

"You stop walking," he said. "You stop chewing. And you stop talking."

The disorder took both of his brothers' lives. Jonathan died at the age of 11 in 2017 and 15-year-old Christian died in May.

Their deaths took a toll on the family.

"Really hard for me," Lorenzo said.

His mother, Noborina Cruz-Ponce, has hope but said there's no cure for ALD.

"There's no way to prepare him because it's very difficult," Cruz-Ponce said in Spanish.



She wants to make his life the best she can. That's why the tree house means so much.

"It'd be his space for him to play, where he can distract himself, where he can be happy," she said.

His younger sister, who does not have the disease, looks forward to joining Lorenzo in the tree house.

"It's going to be fun and we can play in it," said 6-year-old Gloria Ortiz-Cruz, 6.

Lorenzo can't wait for the day his tree house is built.

"I will explode," he said happily.

But before that happens, the organization needs to raise money. They're hoping a contractor will take the lead on planning and building the tree house.

Want to help? Click here to donate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamdurham countychildren's healthterminal illnessfamilyabc11 together
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
NC Gay and Lesbian Film Festival
Lazy Daze festival is coming back to downtown Cary
Mebane teen spends summer mowing lawns for free for those in need
ABC11 Together Perspectives for August 18, 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
Detention officer charged for selling tobacco to inmates
Riding scooters while drunk: A loophole in the law?
State agencies opt out of Cooper's order promising paid parental leave
NCDOT to lay off hundreds of workers
Teacher plans to adopt former student with special needs
Nicholas Sparks in Raleigh for defamation lawsuit
Show More
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Man dies after competing in taco eating contest
Get paid $1,000 to watch 25 hours of 'Friends'
Video shows teen put dog in clothes dryer
Raleigh contractor owed $7,000 says he got refund runaround
More TOP STORIES News