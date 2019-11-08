Durham's tap water voted best in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Bull City has the state's best tap water for the second year in a row according to water professionals.Durham took top honors at the North Carolina American Water Works Association - Water Environment Association annual conference which took place this week in Raleigh.A veteran panel of taste testers tried 11 entries from drinking water providers across the state and decided Durham was the best. The winning tap water came from the city's Daniel M. Williams water treatment plant on Hillandale Road.Second place in this year's competition went to the city of Raleigh and High Point came in third.This is the fourth time Durham's tap water has been named the best tasting in the state since the competition began in 1985.