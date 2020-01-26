Gov. Roy Cooper orders flags at half-staff for Knightdale-based soldier killed in Syria

Governor Roy Cooper released a statement Sunday afternoon ordering all state flags to be lowered on Monday in honor of a Knightdale-based soldier that was killed in a rollover crash in Syria.Specialist Antonio I. Moore, 22, of Wilmington, died on Jan. 24 in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria during a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations, the DOD said. This was Moore's first deployment.A news release said Moore enlisted in the Army in May 2017 as a combat engineer. He was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade in Knightdale.Flags are ordered to remain at half-staff through sunset on Sunday, Feb. 2."Our hearts are heavy with the tragic loss of Wilmington native Spc. Antonio I. Moore. We're honored by his selfless service to this country and are praying for his loved ones and fellow soldiers in the 363rd Engineer Battalion," Coope said in a statement.The order encourages individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions, as a show of respect.