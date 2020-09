Raleigh police announce arrests as demonstrations continue into the night

As protesters are now breaking windows and damaging property, this event is now an unlawful assembly. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) September 27, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Raleigh as the sun set for the second social justice demonstration of Saturday.For the most part, it seems demonstrators have dispersed from downtown Raleigh prior to the curfew that went into effect at 11 p.m.The citywide curfew will continue until 5 a.m. Sunday morning.Raleigh Police Department announced that officers are beginning to arrest demonstrators.Around 9:40 p.m., officers began following crowds down Fayetteville Street toward the NC State Capitol building announcing over loudspeaker that the gathering is 'unlawful protest' due to some people "breaking windows and damaging property."The number of how many that have been arrested at this time are unknown.The citywide curfew does not go into effect for Raleigh until 11 p.m.Demonstrators moved from the sheriff's department to Raleigh Police Department's downtown precinct.RPD officers are stationed in riot gear outside the old courthouse.Demonstrators have set up a projector across from the Wake County Sheriff Department with rotating messages of "Black Lives Matter".The group, mostly wearing all black, began to mobilize and chant "Black Lives Matter".Groups are beginning to gather again in downtown Raleigh for the second demonstration of the day. ABC11 crews on the ground say there are about 100 people so far in attendance.Hundreds gathered at the steps of the Wake County Courthouse in the first of two demonstrations in downtown Raleigh on Saturday.Rolanda Byrd, the mother of Akiel Denkins, was one of hundreds that made an appearance at the 'Rally Against Corruption' event early Saturday afternoon. Denkins was shot and killed by a Raleigh police officer on February 29, 2016.Byrd, joined by Raleigh activist Kerwin Pittman, said to the crowd, "As long as I have breath in my body, and as long as my family can stand, we will be out here to represent these families that are losing their loved ones and will always be here to help with screaming their names, standing in solidarity against these corrupt cops.""We need reform here, we want reform and we will not stop until we get it," Byrd closed out her statement.Many of the fellow speakers called upon attendees to vote in the upcoming election on Nov. 3.The demonstrations follow shortly after protests erupted across the country following a grand jury's decision not to charge the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.Saturday morning, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced that a curfew will be in effect for the city starting at 11 p.m. and will continue into 5 a.m. Sunday morning.Road closures have since been put in place for the following streets from 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept 26 until 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28: