Man, 90, shames AT&T into upgrading his internet through newspaper ads

LOS ANGELES -- A 90-year-old man was so irked by slow internet at his home, that he took out two newspaper ads to shame the CEO of AT&T into fixing it.And it worked.Aaron Epstein paid $10,000 for the ads to run in the Wall Street Journal, accusing AT&T of short-changing residents who need fast internet service.A day later, servicemen showed up at Epstein's Los Angeles home."At noontime I'm eating my lunch, the front doorbell rings," Epstein said. "There's two men in AT&T uniforms wearing boots that you climb poles in. Saying we're here to install the fiber optics line behind your house.""I thought well, bingo."To his delight, less than a week later, Epstein's home now has AT&T fiber service with blazing-fast internet speeds.AT&T said in a statement: "Earlier this week, we completed our planned expansion of AT&T Fiber in this customer's neighborhood, and we were pleased to provide him the upgrade he wanted."