NC Vietnam veteran hits $100k jackpot on Christmas day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a Christmas miracle for a Craven County Vietnam War veteran after he hit the jackpot.

Who knew a simple run to a food mart on Christmas day, would leave a veteran, with a $100,000 lottery pull, Floyd Cox sure didn't, according to a statement from the NC Education Lottery. He said he discovered his winning prize when he checked his numbers the next morning.

"Like the birth of a new day," Cox said.

After taxes, Cox walked away with $70,751.

He plans to use said money to help his four children and may take a trip to Times Square for the New Years' Eve celebration.
