New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone

There are changes this morning to the guidelines for child car seats.The American Academy of Pediatricians now says that children should ride in the seat rear-facing until they reach the height or weight limit for the seat.The new recommendation eliminates the age-specific milestone to turn a child's car seat around so that it is forward-facing. The guideline used to say it was okay to do this at the age of two.Many car seat manufacturers allow children to remain rear-facing until they reach 40-pounds.