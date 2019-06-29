Society

New leadership for US Army Raleigh Recruiting Battalion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Recruiting Battalion welcomed a new leader at a change of command ceremony Friday at the North Carolina Museum of History.

Lt. Col. Kensandra T. Mack is replacing outgoing commander Lt. Col.Daniel D. Mitchell.

Mack is a Raleigh native who enlisted in the Army in 1990. In June of 2003, she graduated from the Officer Candidate School and was commissioned in the Adjutant General Corps. Mack holds a Masters of Arts in Human Resources from Webster University.

The Raleigh Recruiting Battalion works to enlist young men and women for both active duty Army and the Army Reserve. The battalion's recruiting area covers two-thirds of the state of North Carolina from the Virginia border down to South Carolina.
