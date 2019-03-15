Society

Nominate a teacher for a free Norwegian cruise, and chance to win $15,000 for their school

EMBED <>More Videos

Norwegian Cruise line giving away 15 free cruises to teachers

If you're looking for the perfect way to say thank you to your favorite teacher, maybe a luxury cruise will do the job.

Norwegian Cruise Line is giving away a seven-day cruise for two to 15 teachers in the U.S. and Canada.



If interested, all you have to do is nominate an educator "who demonstrates a passion for spreading the joy of learning," in 250 words or less.

The top 15 nominees will receive a free cruise for two, an invitation to an award ceremony in Seattle - which includes airfare and accommodations - and a chance to win $15,000 for their school.

Nominations will be accepted through April 12.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoneducationvacationteacherfun stuffus worldcruise shipgood news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Severe weather risk: Thunderstorms, showers possible in Wake County
NC lawmakers seek to allow alcohol sales at college sporting events
Don't pay up if you get this property deed notice
Search is on for owner of near century old Bible
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Cameron Village post office moving locations
NC State grad, NASA astronaut Christina Koch safely arrives at ISS
Show More
Adorable video: Holly Springs toddlers sing song about weather
Blue Bell 'Strawberry Cheesecake' ice cream returns to stores
Florida man robs store as Spiderman
Carrboro rape suspect accused of 2nd rape involving a child
NC Republicans file bill to force county sheriffs to work with ICE
More TOP STORIES News