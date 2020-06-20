Share Your Heroes: This Raleigh 9-year-old spends every day at church distributing food to families in need due to COVID-19

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Logan Thomas is proof that no matter one's age, a hero can be found."There's no rule that says you have to be an adult to be a role model. In his own right, Logan is a role model for all of us," Justice Michael Morgan of the North Carolina Supreme Court said. "Logan is a real treasure in our society. He may only be nine years old, but Logan is wise beyond his years and he already knows that he is a force for good."Since schools closed, Logan has spent every day at his church, Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church in Raleigh, passing out food to those in need."It does me joy to know he has a servant's heart," said Pastor Bonita Mayberry said. "And the thing about it is he's not forced to do it, that's what he wants to do. He wants to serve.""Monday through Friday at 6:30, you're on the prayer line," Pastor Jeffrey Robinson said. "I can feel it. I do know the Word of God says a man should always pray. Dr. Logan, you're that guy. I appreciate you."While in school, Logan was sure to make fellow students feel welcome when getting off the bus."He would even add his own pizazz, he would give them a high five or a fist bump," Leesville Road Middle School assistant principal Kelly Ward said.Logan would even assist in the cafeteria during the morning."He would walk up and down the aisle and speak to everyone. He clearly never met a stranger," Ward added. "He would ask to do the morning announcements so he could wish everyone a great day in case he missed someone that morning.""It is already difficult to be a young person. It is already difficult to be out of school," Mo Johnson, Director of Garner Road Community Center. "It is even more difficult to understand the needs of others and Logan at an early age has mastered this concept."