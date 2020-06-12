Share Your Heroes: Clinton volunteer firefighter, tow truck driver puts family, friends first

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6245375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Cary man is still recovering from the coronavirus two and half months after he first went to UNC Rex hospital.

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're around Clinton, North Carolina, you might run into Patrick McDougald.He works three jobs--including as a part-time tow-truck operator and volunteer firefighter at Taylor's Bridge Fire Department."My husband is a hero in many ways," Patrick's wife Staci said. "Whenever he gets the call of duty he goes--without a doub--to save a life or just to help someone in need."A friend of over a decade said that he has witnessed countless acts of selflessness from Patrick."He works hard to provide for his family. He makes me proud to be his mama," his mother said.