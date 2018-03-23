SOCIETY

Raleigh business works to grant cancer patients' wishes

Erinanne Clark, center, and her husband, Charles (in red shirt), are getting to go on their dream trip to Asheville thanks to Pinnacle.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Erinanne Clark and her husband, Charles, will soon be on an all-expenses-paid trip to Asheville. It's her wish to visit the Biltmore Estate and enjoy the beauty of the North Carolina mountains.

This is happening thanks to a $1,000 contribution from Pinnacle Financial Partners and the Fill Your Bucket Foundation, a nonprofit that grants wishes for adults with cancer. Erinanne and Charles are both cancer survivors.

Erinanne Clark, left, and her husband, Charles, right, are both battling cancer.



The couple chose Asheville because it's where they met and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last year.



But for Erinanne and Charles, every day is special. Erinanne is battling Stage IV brain and lung cancer. She was diagnosed in August last year, just a few months after Charles was diagnosed with leukemia.

The news was devastating, but the Holly Springs couple vows to keep fighting and be around for their two grown children, Sadie and Charlie.

Erinanne's wish is made possible thanks to a volunteer Wish Creator team from Pinnacle. The local Raleigh team will coordinate all wish logistics and raise money through its "Fund It & Fill It" program.

In February, team members from Pinnacle arranged a surprise "wish reveal" to let Erinanne know her wish would be granted.

It's partners such as Pinnacle who allow the Fill Your Buckets List Foundation to keep making dreams come true for adults with cancer.

The foundation has granted 66 wishes in just more than three years and touched more than 400 lives. It is hosting its fourth annual Bucket Bash fundraiser this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the North Ridge Country Club in Raleigh. Tickets are still available.

This year's goal is to raise enough money to reach the 100th wish by the end of 2018.

