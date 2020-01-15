Raleigh Housing Authority confirms they threw out belongings of deceased mother in letter sent to family

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Housing Authority confirmed they "disposed" of possessions belonging to a woman who died last month.
Shannon Dorsey told ABC 11 in December that days after her mother Doris' funeral, they came back a second time to fully clean her second floor apartment at the Carriage House.
When they got there, all of her belongings were gone.
We went to the housing authority Tuesday to confirm what was written in a letter to Dorsey's family.
"It was an unfortunate mishap on our part and we do take responsibility for that and we are working with our staff to make sure something like this doesn't happen in the future," said Laura McCann, special assistant at the Raleigh Housing Authority.
McCann said they're working with the family to resolve the issue. On the other hand, Shannon said the letter they received this week "is the first time I heard anything about it."
"I'm not just doing this for my mom but I'm doing this for all elders and other people that don't have people to stand up for them," Dorsey said.
She said the estimated value of her mother's possessions is about $10,000, but she can't put a price tag on the irreplaceable things which she now can't get back.
She said she intends to file a lawsuit.
