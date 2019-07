EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Robocop is now part of Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office.Well not THE Robocop, but a robotic suit that will be part of community events with the sheriff's office.The suit is called VISION. It is a mascot of sorts for Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office.In addition to be super stylish, the suit is equipped with lights and a microphone that amplifies the voice of the deputy inside.