Roseboro honors kids spotted saying Pledge of Allegiance outside fire department

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --Roseboro town officials honored two boys Tuesday for saying the Pledge of Allegiance as the flag was raised to full staff.
It happened Friday when Fire Department Chaplain Herring was raising the flag.
"It's times like these ... these moments in time that bring us together as one, and it's amazing when it's the kids that do it," Herring said.
Six-year-old Derrick Ingram Jr. and 8-year-old Thomas Edward Jones Jr. told ABC11 they said the pledge because it was the right thing to do.
"It makes me feel happy because this never happened to me before," Thomas said. "I did it for the people who been in wars to keep our country safe."
The special moment was captured and went viral during the course of days.
"It's very positive, especially in our small community," said Journey Pearson, Derrick's mom. "You really don't get much positive stuff for it to be little boys. It's really heartwarming,"