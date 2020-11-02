abc11 together

Share Your Heroes: Breast cancer survivors inspire others

For this installment of Share Your Heroes, ABC11 is honoring several breast cancer survivors who are inspiring their loved ones and helping make the world a better place.

Valerie Worthy is a breast cancer survivor and award-winning nurse.


"She is the epitome of a nurse, always caring for others," Ida Henry said.

Shelley Bennett is a mom who has had a double mastectomy. Brenda Vandervort says Shelley is truly her "Shero...and one of my very best friends."

Alphia Cheek was diagnosed with breast cancer a decade ago. Hope Welch says Alphia continues to give back.


"She continues to give back and volunteers at the local schools and in community activities," Welch said.

Nikia Clap wrote to ABC11 about her grandmother, Doris Thompson, who conquered breast cancer 12 years ago. "I admire her strength and the love she has for the Lord."

And finally, Jennifer Shank tells us of her mother, Sandra Johnson, who has beaten breast cancer three times and is currently diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

"She is a warrior in our family and an inspiration to all who hear her story."
