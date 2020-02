RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Sir Walter Wally the Groundhog has spoken and thinks six more weeks of winter are on the way, disagreeing with Punxsutawney Phil's 2020 prediction It happened Sunday afternoon at the NC Museum of Natural Science in Raleigh.According to the director of the museum, Wally is correct 64 percent of the time.Early Sunday morning, Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring for the second year in a row.