Coronavirus

Mulch madness: Social distancing sprouts business boom at NC garden centers amid COVID-19

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Business is booming at gardening centers as North Carolina residents search for ways to stay busy during the crisis while practicing social distancing.

Guy Prevost owns Atlantic Gardening Company in north Raleigh and said he broke sales records this past weekend.

"It's absolutely crazy. I think on Saturday we had close to 500 customers," said Prevost. "The demand is really strong."

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

At his Atlantic Avenue store, shelves are nearly bare. There are just a few vegetables left out for the tacking, all the cold weather ones are gone. Herbs are mostly sold out.

"All these pots were filled with herbs just last weekend," he said pointing to empty containers.

Mulch is also going quickly.

"Mulch madness!" joked Prevost. "We have two truckloads of mulch coming in today."

Prevost is the largest garden retailer in the state and said he has been trying to keep product stocked.

People are stuck home going stir crazy. Gardening can be a healthy activity where you can practice social distancing.

"Vegetables and herbs are really popular because they can grow them on their kitchen counters. They can grow them outside. It's a project they can do with their children," said Prevost.

He is making adjusts during these times.

Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.

The shop is offering free delivery within a 10 mile radius, registers are being moved outdoors so customers won't have to stand in lines, and people are being asked to place orders online for curbside pickup.

"If we can figure out a way to keep customers shopping in the outdoors, keep them moving, keep them socially distanced - we should be able to weather the storm," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncraleighsocietycoronavirusgardeningnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Durham tech company keeps communication lively between athletic programs
'Sweaty Selfies' help boost morale of people using online fitness classes
Worried about price gouging, eviction? AG offers answers
'Bachelorette' may undergo recasting after coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: New cases of COVID-19 raises Durham County total to 35
NC Superintendent: 'We are not coming back to school April 1st'
Worried about price gouging, eviction? AG offers answers
18,000 lbs. of toilet paper found in stolen truck
Congressman Price in self-quarantine in Chapel Hill
Got a call about claiming your stimulus check? It's a scam
Nurse's purse stolen out of van at Raleigh day care
Show More
$10 toilet paper? Coronavirus gouging complaints surge
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus
Celebrities get COVID-19 tests, raising concerns of inequality
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
More TOP STORIES News