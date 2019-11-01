halloween

Special Halloween report: 8-year-old Peyton Dilbert goes live on location

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island -- Meet the newest Eyewitness News reporter!

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg told the Eyewitness News team that we needed to bolster our reporter staff for Halloween, so we called up 8-year-old Peyton Dilbert to give us the latest from Long Island.

From Huntington Station, Peyton told Channel 7 viewers that they should expect clouds and mild weather.

"It's not too cold. It's not too hot," he said during his live report.

He also predicted plenty of M&M's and Reese's Pieces in the trick-or-treating forecast.

This Halloween, Peyton dressed up as an Eyewitness News reporter -- with our signature Circle 7 microphone included. We found him after his dad tweeted a photo of the costume and tagged the Eyewitness News Weekend Morning team.

"My Son Loves watching you guys in the morning!!!!! He wants to be a ABC 7 reporter," he tweeted.



Unfortunately, Peyton won't be able to stay with us -- he needs to finish the third grade! Yet make sure to tune into Channel 7 in 2039 -- right now, he's slated to be N.J. Burkett's replacement!

