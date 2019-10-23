Society

STUDY: 1 in 6 young drivers using Snapchat while driving

SAN FRANCISCO -- Young drivers aren't just texting and driving. A new study finds about one in six drivers between the ages of 17 and 25 use Snapchat while behind the wheel.

Queensland University of Technology in Australia surveyed more than 500 young drivers.

Sixteen percent of people surveyed say they've opened the Snapchat app on their phones while driving. Of those drivers, 15 percent admitted they've sent photos and videos.

Researchers say the urge to share something seen while in the car is the primary reason drivers take the risk. Most of the drivers say they aren't worried about getting caught by police.

