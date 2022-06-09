localish

Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone

EMBED <>More Videos

Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Montrose Softball League Association is the largest LGBTQ+ sports organization in greater Houston. It is open to all people to come play ball. Members say the community created by the league of more than 30 teams is a place for LGBTQ+ people and allies to compete and hang out in a safe space. As there are events and get-togethers both on the diamond and off.

The league and its sponsors have a major focus on fundraising. Leaders say the MSLA donates a percentage of its annual revenue to local charities every year with a focus on the LGBTQ+ community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montrosehoustonlgbtq pridepride monthsoftballktrksportslocalish
LOCALISH
Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone
Make-A-Wish grants wish to aspiring Imagineer
Taylor Backes glass studio is home to countless unique pieces of art
School nurse saves life of student's grandmother in South Jersey
TOP STORIES
Bird rarely found in NC seen flying in Outer Banks
Teen killed in three-car crash in Fayetteville
No Pride Month proclamation for Holly Springs, mayor criticized
North Carolina lawmakers push for stricter gun laws
Harnett County deputies shoot, kill man carrying rifle
5 Marines killed in Osprey crash in California
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
Show More
Durham bakery makes 'please say gay' cakes in response to HB755
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Fayetteville awards 'micro-grants' to address crime
Video: 20-year-old rescues man who fell onto electrified rail
More TOP STORIES News