Army soldier stationed in Kentucky brought to Wake County to face charges for sexual assault of child

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 28-year-old Army soldier stationed in Kentucky is facing charges in Wake County for sexually assaulting a child.Edgar "Daniel" Magallanes was arrested for assaulting the child several times between 2010 and 2012.The assaults began when the child was 8 years old, according to a release from the Wake County Sheriff's Office.An arrest warrant obtained Thursday alleges that Magallanes kidnapped the child by 'unlawfully confining the victim, restraining the victim and removing the victim from one place to another' and that it was 'for the purpose of subjecting' the child for sexual servitude.Magallanes was charged with kidnapping, attempted statutory rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child. The 28-year-old is in custody in the Wake County Detention Center.Anyone with information about the case should contact the Sheriff's office at 919-856-6900.