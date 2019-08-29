crime

Army soldier stationed in Kentucky brought to Wake County to face charges for sexual assault of child

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 28-year-old Army soldier stationed in Kentucky is facing charges in Wake County for sexually assaulting a child.

Edgar "Daniel" Magallanes was arrested for assaulting the child several times between 2010 and 2012.

The assaults began when the child was 8 years old, according to a release from the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest warrant obtained Thursday alleges that Magallanes kidnapped the child by 'unlawfully confining the victim, restraining the victim and removing the victim from one place to another' and that it was 'for the purpose of subjecting' the child for sexual servitude.

Magallanes was charged with kidnapping, attempted statutory rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child. The 28-year-old is in custody in the Wake County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Sheriff's office at 919-856-6900.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckyraleighcrimesexually assaultsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
High Point student found with guns, had 'plan...to kill people'
$1 million of marijuana plants found throughout Robeson County
Person shot off New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
Mother of 7 died after shielding child from shooting: family
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian now expected to reach Category 4
Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'
Medical needs handled by teachers, not nurses, in some NC schools
Fireflies that light up in unison found at Grandfather Mountain
100 years in the making: NC State Bell Tower to get real bells
Children of military, federal workers born overseas face new citizenship rule
Mom reunited with daughter battling cancer at Duke
Show More
Recall issued for glass cooktops that may turn themselves on
Athletic 11th grader suffers sudden lung collapse
Group of teens saves girl from drowning
Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos
US at risk of losing measles eradication status
More TOP STORIES News