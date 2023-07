A body was found in a barrel at a lake in Cherokee County South Carolina Thursday.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Officials are investigating after human remains were found inside a barrel floating along a South Carolina lake.

According to a coroner at the scene, the body appeared to have been in the container for a number of days.

An autopsy will be performed to identify the body and determine how the person died.