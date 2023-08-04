South Durham Little League dropped its first game in the Little League Southeast Region Tournament.

South Durham Little League eliminated after second loss in Southeast Region Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After two games in the Little League Southeast Region Tournament, South Durham has been eliminated from competition.

The boys played hard but came up just short in their two games.

The two teams went into the 6th inning tied at 3 each. A leadoff single for South Carolina, followed by an RBI double gave South Carolina the lead.

South Durham was then unable to muster any more runs, losing with a final score of 4-3.

The loss ends South Durham's season after a valiant run, which saw them claim the first ever state title for the district.

"The coaches and players have been working for many, many years to get to this level. A lot of them have played together for five or six years and we're seeing their success right now," South Durham Little League President Keith Marciniak said earlier in the tournament.