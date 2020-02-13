Durham men said they opened door, were shot by people wearing masks

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after two men were shot Wednesday afternoon.Around 4:30 p.m. Durham city dispatch received a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of South Roxboro Street.On arrival, officers found a man who had been shot in the leg. A short time later, officers said they found a second man with a gunshot wound at the 100 block of East Umstead Street.The man told police that they heard a knock at the door and went to answer it. When they opened the door, they said they were confronted by three people wearing masks.A struggle ensued and they were shot.Both men were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries has not been disclosed at this time.No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.