Business

Black-owned business in the Sandhills featured on GMA's Deals & Steals

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A local candle business was featured on Good Morning America on Thursday morning.

Durham native and military spouse D'Shawn Russell quit her job as an educator after 22 years and started Southern Elegance Candle Company. Now, business is booming.

WATCH: Black-owned Raeford business sees sales skyrocket after George Floyd's death sparked social justice movement
EMBED More News Videos

Nearly three months after George Floyd protests rocked the state, a rural Raeford candle business continues to see overwhelming support as social justice movements call for the sup



The facility located off a dirt road in rural Hoke County creates and ships hundreds of candles every day.

Now, you can snag some of those candles for an extremely discounted price.

Southern Elegance Candle Company was featured on GMA's Deals and Steals segment Thursday. With this deal, you can get candles for 50% off.

Orders over $40 will also get free shipping. The deal is good while supplies last through midnight Feb. 4.

Click here to shop the deal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraefordgmablack history monthdeals
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: UNC identifies another COVID-19 cluster within dorm
Biden open to limiting $1,400 checks to lower-income Americans
Prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond after failing to tell them he moved
Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid
Boa constrictor gets stuck in car dashboard in NC
Two dead in Durham double shooting, police say
Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene
Show More
Former police officer charged with murder in death of Andre Hill
Race to vaccinate: Your questions answered
Person hit by car moments after crashing on I-95 in Dunn
GameStop stock: CA man turns stimulus checks into $40K
Teachers dismayed by Cooper's push to reopen schools without vaccinating
More TOP STORIES News