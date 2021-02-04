Black-owned business in the Sandhills featured on GMA's Deals & Steals

Durham native and military spouse D'Shawn Russell quit her job as an educator after 22 years and started Southern Elegance Candle Company. Now, business is booming.
WATCH: Black-owned Raeford business sees sales skyrocket after George Floyd's death sparked social justice movement
The facility located off a dirt road in rural Hoke County creates and ships hundreds of candles every day.
Now, you can snag some of those candles for an extremely discounted price.
Southern Elegance Candle Company was featured on GMA's Deals and Steals segment Thursday. With this deal, you can get candles for 50% off.
Orders over $40 will also get free shipping. The deal is good while supplies last through midnight Feb. 4.
Click here to shop the deal.