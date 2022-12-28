Stranded baggage piles up at RDU as Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for cancelation chaos

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Droves of luggage litter the Southwest Airlines baggage claim area at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

It's the latest sign of the nationwide breakdown that has thrown holiday travel into chaos and stranded thousands of passengers during the thick of the holidays.

In a nearly three-minute video statement Tuesday, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said he is "truly sorry" for the airline's failures over the holiday weekend, praising the airline's employees, who he said "are showing up in every way," as the airline grapples to catch up after canceling thousands of flights.

"I'm apologizing to them daily," he said.

Airlines canceled thousands of flights in what became a Christmas nightmare for many passengers as winter storms and staffing issues wreaked havoc across the U.S.

WATCH: Husband's surprise wedding anniversary trip for wifey delayed after Southwest cancels flight

Most major airlines canceled or delayed flights, but Southwest Airlines canceled at least 70% of its flights Monday -- more than 2,600 -- due to a reported system meltdown. The chaos continued Tuesday, with the airline canceling 62% of flights for the day and canceling 62% of flights on Wednesday.

Jordan attributed some of the issues to how Southwest constructs its flight paths.

"We build our flight schedule around communities, not hubs, so we are the largest airline in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S., cities where large numbers of scheduled flights simultaneously froze as record bitter cold brought challenges for all airlines," he said.

Southwest is "significantly reduc(ing)" its number of flights over the next few days," Jordan added, in the hope that things will "be back on track before next week."

WATCH: What are your rights when an airline cancels your flight?

"We're focused on safely getting all of the pieces back into position to end this rolling struggle," he said.

Southwest is now doing a "reset" by moving some crews and planes around the country without passengers to get them into place and restart operations. Southwest have stopped selling tickets on flights coming up in the next few days. Passengers are being encouraged to buy flights on other airlines to get to their destinations before the new year.

Capt. Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said in a statement earlier Monday that the ordeal has "been catastrophic."

"It's been a failure at every level at Southwest. Our pilots, our front-line employees have worked under enormous stress to try to get our passengers from A to B, but we were dealt a really bad hand as far as Southwest is concerned," Murray said, in part, adding that their "processes," information technology or infrastructure "just wasn't there to support the operation."