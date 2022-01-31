WATCH
Traffic
Woman airlifted to hospital after car strikes tree, catches fire near Spring Lake
WTVD
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was airlifted to a hospital Saturday morning after her car crashed into a tree and then caught fire while she was pinned inside.
It happened on Highway 690 (Vass Road) just outside of Spring Lake.
Officers said the woman was transported to a trauma center for her burns and injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
traffic
spring lake
cumberland county
car crash
woman injured
burn injuries
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
