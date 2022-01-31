Traffic

Woman airlifted to hospital after car strikes tree, catches fire near Spring Lake

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman airlifted to hospital after car strikes tree, catches fire

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was airlifted to a hospital Saturday morning after her car crashed into a tree and then caught fire while she was pinned inside.

It happened on Highway 690 (Vass Road) just outside of Spring Lake.

Officers said the woman was transported to a trauma center for her burns and injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficspring lakecumberland countycar crashwoman injuredburn injuries
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss NC and Miss USA, dead at 30
Experts explain what's making omicron's subvariant more contagious
LATEST: COVID testing locations resume operation in Durham
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
14 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Ohio hotel
Sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn't made up mind
Man drowns after falling in swimming pool while shoveling snow
Show More
Parade of cars, family celebrate Zebulon woman's 100th birthday
Rhode Island couple gets married during snow storm
NC man denied life-saving kidney transplant over vaccination status
Asian Americans rally in 6 US cities to combat racism, violence
Could there be a universal vaccine for any type of coronavirus?
More TOP STORIES News