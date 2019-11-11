A comeback story, Kyra Lambert back on the court for Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After 962 days, Kyra Lambert got back on the court for Duke and drained her first field goal since March 2017.It wasn't just any field goal, it was a 60-foot shot at the buzzer."Waiting for so long and finally being out there with my team was, for lack of a better word incredible," Lambert said. "God is good and I think that shot was a testament to what he's done throughout that process for me."Lambert tore her ACL and had three knee surgeries. It was that time spent watching the game through a different lens that she believes will help her become an even better player.Now with Lambert back on the court, her teammates believe they have all the pieces to complete the puzzle and become National Championship contenders.