Apex High School senior jumps in Junior Olympics

Apex high jumper competes internationally

By
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Triangle was well represented as the American Association of Athletics Federation held its third Junior Olympics last month in Buenos Aires.

Apex High School senior Charles Omar McBride finished ninth in the competition while representing the Americas.

He's the reigning National Outdoor high jump champion and is one of only three jumpers in North Carolina history to clear 7 feet. Currently, his personal record is 7'.25."

"When I first jumped 7 feet, it was like, I was only messing around, and they called my name and I was like, hold up, I got to go jump this," McBride recalled. "And i was come back and ... yeah!"

Indoor season is about to begin and college coaches are salivating about the prospects of having him on campus next fall.

McBride said the 2028 Olympics are also a long-range goal.
