Behind the scenes of Christian McCaffrey's mountain rescue in March

Christian McCaffrey witnessed a man tumble off the side of a cliff and fall. (WTVD)

By
The Panthers released a powerful video today, detailing the mountain rescue of then 72-year-old Dan Smoker.

Smoker, who had been hiking at Castle Rock in Colorado with his grandson, lost his footing and plummeted to the ground below.

It happened in front of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, his brother, and friends.

They immediately reacted, with McCaffrey calling 911 and his friend starting CPR, or his best version of it anyway.

The video tells the story from the perspective of all those involved and includes McCaffrey's 911 call:

WATCH HERE

The best part of course - the story has a happy ending.

Smoker, a Cincinnati native, survived and will attend this year's Panthers game vs. his hometown Bengals with his family.
