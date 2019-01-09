SPORTS

Bench comes up big for UNC in win over NC State

At halftime in Raleigh, N.C. State's bench had outscored the Tar Heels 35-0.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Tar Heels ended up with a season-tying low 9 points from its reserves.

Ironically, it was the UNC bench that helped salt away a win in Raleigh.

Cam Johnson left the game at the 11:58 mark in the second half and would not return due to muscle cramps in his right leg.

From that point on, the Heels non-starters contributed seven points, including a big bucket by freshman Leaky Black to stretch a four-point game to six with 41 seconds remaining.

Carolina (12-3, 2-0) would hold on 90-82.The Wolfpack's second loss this season (13-2, 1-1).
