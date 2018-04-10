Dream comes true for former NC State player, Fayetteville native

That's what made Monday's news that Williams had signed a 3-year NBA deal with the Los Angeles Clippers so great. Undrafted out of State, he started his career in the pro backwater of Cyprus. Then it was onto the D-League, then Italy, then France.
In between those stops, he got summer-league looks from the Bucks, the Timberwolves, the Spurs. He was a blue-collar pro, making money at the game, wherever it took him, but never really threatening to crack the NBA.
The Mavs gave him a preseason look in 2016 before waiving him. Finally, in 2017, the Clippers signed him to a two-way contract. He made his NBA game debut back on November 18, in Charlotte, scoring 2 points and pulling down 4 boards in 8 minutes.
He got his heaviest work in December and January, appearing in 26 straight games, even hitting a buzzer-beating game-winning 3 vs Atlanta:
CJ WIlliams with the timely three to lead the @LAClippers to victory!#ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/q76OnjaSY5— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2018
While a two-way contract player, Williams was only allowed 45 days of service with the Clippers. The rest he spent with their G-League club, the Agua Caliente Clippers in Ontario, CA. ESPN.com wrote about his see-saw existence last month. One detail in the story? He still drives a 2003 Infiniti.
Monday though, that journeyman life came to an end. The Clips signed Williams to a three-year deal.
🚨OFFICIAL: L.A. Clippers Sign @C_Will21 to Multi-Year Contract pic.twitter.com/dP7KnzhYox— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 9, 2018
For the former Jack Britt Buc, it's the culmination of a lifelong dream. As fate would have it - his parents were visiting him this week in LA. That made for a seriously great scene after his contract came through.
C.J. Williams says his parents are visiting him this week in LA, and he went to their place and cried for about an hour after signing his new deal with the #Clippers. Called it a dream he's had since he was 4 years old.— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 10, 2018
C.J. Williams said his parents were worried initially because he came in crying. He had trouble telling his parents initially because he was in tears, but after he told them, said they had a shouting party with some gospel music. #Clippers— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 10, 2018
Coming out of NC State in 2012, most experts would've told CJ Williams that the NBA was a pipe dream. He persisted though, continuing to develop his game and put in the countless miles and endless hours of necessary work, away from the limelight. That sweat and determination has now paid off handsomely.
Time to get a new ride, CJ. And maybe pay for your parents' flight home while you're at it. Congrats.