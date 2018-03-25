SPORTS

Duke assistant Nolan Smith was wearing what?

Duke assistant coach Nolan Smith nearly stole the spotlight in Omaha during the Midwest Region semifinal with his daring choice of attire. (WTVD)

Duke assistant coach Nolan Smith nearly stole the spotlight in Omaha during the Midwest Region semifinal with his daring choice of attire.

The festive blue and white patterned jacket stood in sharp contrast to the mostly muted tones on the Duke bench.



"It was definitely different," said Nolan. "It was definitely more on the loud side". Ya think? I figured for sure Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski would have needled Nolan but he says it didn't happen. That may be the upset of the tournament!

When asked if the eccentric and loud display matches his personality Nolan said "It definitely does. If anybody knows me they know I'm very outgoing, very comfortable with whatever I wear, whatever I'm doing."


New York based company EFM-Engineered For Motion made the suit and supplied another for the regional final. Nolan ensures me it will be more "low key." How could it not?

Nolan denied that he's trending toward Cam Newton status with his fashion choices. "Most of them won't be like that one."
