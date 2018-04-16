DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Duke freshman Wendell Carter, Jr. announces he will enter NBA Draft

Duke's Wendell Carter Jr. pauses during a break in action against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Duke freshman forward Wendell Carter, Jr. has announced that he will enter his name in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Carter is the fourth freshman this season, and the program's 16th freshman overall, to declare for the NBA Draft.

"I want to thank Duke University, my coaches and teammates for helping me so much, not only on the court, but off it as well," Carter said Monday. "We're all brothers, we all have each other's' backs. I'm really going to miss being around my friends, but I'm really going to cherish the moments we had together. I'm very excited and very happy to say I was part of something special here at Duke."
