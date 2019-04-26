Duke QB Jones drafted No. 6 overall by New York Giants

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray waves after the Arizona Cardinals selected Murray in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Florida State defensive end Brian Burns poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Carolina Panthers selected Burns in the first round at the NFL football draft,

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The NFL draft is underway with some early surprises among the picks.Nashville may be dodging the worst of thunderstorms and rain that had been predicted for much of Thursday. But not long after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Kyler Murray as the No. 1 pick overall to Arizona, the rain started falling.Here's who was selected Thursday night, andOklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is the first pick in the NFL draft, going to Arizona and immediately creating a quarterback quandary.A year after the Cardinals traded up to the 10th spot to grab Josh Rosen, they went with Oklahoma's dynamic Heisman Trophy winner. The team apparently believes Murray is a better fit running the offense of new coach Kliff Kingsbury, who worked in the Big 12 that Murray dominated last season.Murray is the second straight Sooners quarterback taken atop the draft, following another Heisman recipient, Baker Mayfield, who went to Cleveland last year. Mayfield had a superb rookie season, and the Cardinals can only hope Murray has a similar impact in the desert.Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa went to San Francisco as expected. The 49ers have used a first-round selection on four defensive linemen in the past five drafts.Bosa is considered the top pass rusher in this group. His older brother, Joey, plays for the Chargers and was the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Their father also played in the NFL.Bosa is the highest Ohio State draft pick since offensive tackle Orlando Pace went No. 1 to St. Louis in 1997.Bosa missed all but three games last season with a core muscle injury, but already had exhibited the kind of playmaking that lifts players to loft status. Such as the second pick in the draft.The New York Jets held onto the third pick and took defensive tackle Quinnen Williams of Alabama, a dominant man in the trenches accustomed to playing in big games. The Jets were widely speculated to want to trade down, but instead got a building block for their defense and new coach Adam Gase.Not even a starter before 2018, Williams won the Outland Trophy last season and is Alabama's highest-drafted defensive player since linebacker Cornelius Bennett went No. 2 overall in 1987.Oakland, which owns three first-round spots, took the third straight defensive lineman in a draft loaded with them, selecting Clelin Ferrell of Clemson.A two-time All-ACC player who has pass rushing skills on the edge, he is the first of several national champion Tigers likely to go very high from their outstanding D-line.Up next was Tampa Bay, which had a sieve of a defense last season. So the Buccaneers, with new coach Bruce Arians - and offensive mastermind- chose LSU linebacker Devin White, the Butkus Award winner who led the SEC in tackles.He's exactly the kind of playmaker the unit has lacked for several years and had the highest percentage of pass pressures in FBS last year.The Giants ended a mini-run of D-linemen when they took Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, who has learned under Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe - the same man who tutored Peyton and Eli Manning.Jones was considered an outsider to go in the opening round until recently, and the Giants clearly feel he can do some more learning under Eli Manning before taking over as their signal caller.Jones was the MVP of the Senior Bowl.Kentucky's Josh Allen, the national defensive player of the year (Bednarik Award) and a fast, physical linebacker, went to Jacksonville at the seventh spot.The Jaguars have some significant needs on offense, but Allen generally was projected to go in the top five picks.It's the second successive draft in which Josh Allen went seventh. Buffalo took the Wyoming quarterback by the same name in 2018.Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, who seemed destined for Jacksonville before Josh Allen fell to the Jaguars, went at the eighth pick one spot later to Detroit.Hockenson is an all-around tight end with blocking skills, speed and savvy. He finds open areas in defenses and doesn't drop the ball.Buffalo also shored up its defensive line with tackle Ed Oliver, a three-time All-AAC player who didn't have a great 2018 season after being dominant the previous years, including first-team All-America in 2016.He had 50 tackles for loss or no gain in the past three years, leading FBS.The first trade of the 2019 NFL draft lifted Pittsburgh from 20th to 10th, swapping with Denver.The Steelers, with all-time great Joe Greene making the announcement, then selected Michigan linebacker Devin Bush - a player apparently coveted by AFC North rival Cincinnati at No. 11.Denver now has the 20th spot, the 52nd overall pick, and a third-rounder in 2020.Pittsburgh doesn't often make such bold moves in drafts, but after missing the playoffs last season, and with Ryan Shazier unlikely to play again because of a severe injury, getting Bush was a key to rebuilding the defense.One spot after Pittsburgh jumped in front of them, the Cincinnati Bengals bolstered their offensive line by grabbing Alabama tackle Jonah Williams.He can play either side of the line, is strong and mobile, and technically sound.Just like Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, the player the Steelers traded up ahead of the Bengals, to get, Williams should be an immediate starter.When Michigan linebacker-defensive end Rashan Gary was told he'd gone 12th overall to Green Bay, he broke down in tears at home.Gary, who has formed his own agency to represent athletes, is quick, strong and was a two-time All-Big Ten choice.More defense -and another lineman- followed as Miami shored up its trenches with Clemson DE Christian Wilkins. He played four seasons for the Tigers and was a terror for several of them, making All-America.He had 53 tackles for no gain or a loss in his career.Chris Lindstrom, guard from Boston CollegeThe Redskins took Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who some had projected as high as No. 6 to the Giants. Haskins, a hometown jud from Maryland, will have a change to make an immediate impact in Washington.With their first pick, the Panthers took outside linebacker Brian Burns from Florida State.