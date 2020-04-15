Durham Bulls furlough majority of front-office staff

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another staple sports entity for the Triangle has taken a hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- this time, minor league baseball's Durham Bulls.
The team announced Wednesday that it will postpone its games indefinitely after furloughing roughly 55 percent of its front office staff.
"These steps were made to allow staff to utilize the measures our federal government passed to support employees in these unique times," Durham Bulls VP Mike Birling said in a statement. "This is an unprecedented time for sports. Not only is our season indefinitely on hold, but the only way to solve the crisis is to not engage in group gatherings which is essential for our business."
While the team said the furloughs are not permanent, the employees affected will still be eligible for full health benefits offered by the team's parent company.
Officials did note that if a season could occur, employees would immediately be pulled back to the office.
Earlier in April, The Carolina Hurricanes announced it would be placing 55 percent of its staff on furlough through June 7.
