Coronavirus

Carolina Hurricanes furlough more than half of staff through June 7 amid coronavirus pandemic

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes announced Friday that it would be placing 55 percent of the staff on furlough effective immediately through June 7th.

Those employees will now be encouraged to take advantage of the federal government's stimulus package.

RELATED: Hurricanes president, team owner deny reports of halting pay for full-time employees

From the team's statement:

"Employees placed on furlough who are not eligible to collect 100% of their full base salaries via unemployment insurance will be provided a bonus by the organization upon the conclusion of the furlough period to be made whole.

All furloughed employees will continue to receive healthcare benefits during the furlough period, and the company will assist employees by making their premium payments during that time."



President and GM Don Waddell released the following statement:

"The organization remains committed to taking care of our staff as well as possible given these unprecedented circumstances. We've created a solution that protects our employees from financial hardship, while also mitigating the losses suffered by the company during this shutdown."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighcarolina hurricanescoronavirusunemployment
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News