The new minor league baseball team in Fayetteville will officially be known as the Woodpeckers.The new team name was announced Sunday, after more than 1,000 people voted on the name.The Woodpeckers will play in their newly built $37.8 million stadium in 2019.The team will also be the Class A affiliate of the Houston Astros.The Woodpeckers President Mark Zarthar said the name is relevant to the Fayetteville community in the sense that Fort Bragg has the second highest population of woodpeckers in the country.