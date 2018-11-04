SPORTS

Meet Fayetteville's new minor league baseball team, the Woodpeckers

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Astros minor league team in Fayetteville will officially have a name Sunday.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The new minor league baseball team in Fayetteville will officially be known as the Woodpeckers.

The new team name was announced Sunday, after more than 1,000 people voted on the name.


The Woodpeckers will play in their newly built $37.8 million stadium in 2019.

The team will also be the Class A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

The Woodpeckers President Mark Zarthar said the name is relevant to the Fayetteville community in the sense that Fort Bragg has the second highest population of woodpeckers in the country.

What to name Fayetteville's baseball team
Fayetteville residents are talking about the possible name for the new baseball team. The city's new minor-league team announced the five finalists on Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballHouston AstrosFayetteville BaseballFayettevilleNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Fleury earns 50th career shutout, Vegas blanks Carolina 3-0
Jump pass lifts Duke past reeling Miami, 20-12
NC State snaps 2-game skid, rolls past Florida State 47-28
Oliver leads Yellow Jackets past Tar Heels 38-28
More Sports
Top Stories
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
2 million North Carolinians take part in early voting
Teacher arrested after 2 students confess sexual relationship to his wife
National Redhead Day: 10 reasons redheads are awesome
Train hits person on tracks in Kenly
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
Police: Florida teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade
UNC black alumni hope Silent Sam never returns
Show More
'He saved my life': Yoga shooting survivors praise man who fought shooter
Report: Spice Girls to announce reunion tour Monday
Woman, 77, dead in three-vehicle crash on Raeford Road in Fayetteville
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
Wake County students could get day off for Muslim holiday
More News