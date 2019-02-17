LeBron and D-Wade team up one final time at All-Star Game in Charlotte

Michael Jordan is celebrating his 56th birthday on the same day the best NBA players are showcasing their talent inside the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets.It's Team Giannis against Team LeBron. Team LeBron is a 6-point favorite, but Giannis has the best shooter in the game: Steph Curry--a guy who will be putting on a show for his hometown.NBA all-star weekend is nothing new to the Curry family. This marks Steph's sixth all-star game and the first one he's playing in his hometown."Me and my brother, we always dreamed of being a part of all star weekend," Curry said. "To be here playing where my dad played for ten years, this will be a weekend we will remember for a very long time for sure."Curry will step into a new role with Team Giannis as the underdog."I like being the underdog this year so it's going to be fun," he said. "I think our team is really well balanced. We got a little bit of everything."That bit of everything will be going against King James' team, which includes LeBron and Dwayne Wade teaming up one final time."I'm excited about it," said Wade. "I think the stars aligned perfectly. It's a perfect ending to me and his careers that are together like this as competitors, as teammates and obviously as friends so it's cool."