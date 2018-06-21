NC State football player doubles as firefighter

Kollin Byers is a rising sophomore on the NC State football team.One day at practice he discovered he had another passion.Members of the Western Wake Fire Department visited a practice at NC State and Byers was inspired.He submitted an application to become a volunteer firefighter and has been working there since January.Byers said time management is key when juggling school, practice and work. He tries to work around two night shifts a week, working from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. and then going to class followed by practice.Byers said the feeling he gets while helping out in the community makes giving up his time worth it.He hopes to become a career firefighter once he graduates.