N.C. State tennis duo ready to test No. 1 ranking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This weekend in Florida, NC States' top-ranked doubles team will make its season debut. It will be a great barometer given the recently acquired No. 1 ranking by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Being first is a program first. Doubles duo Anna Rogers and Alana Smith are the highest-ranked women's tennis pair in NC State history.

"I don't think I've been one in anything to be completely honest," says Rogers. "It's really cool that we did that."

Helping to push them to the top was a deep run in the NCAA tournament last spring. Breaking serves and school records go hand in hand.

Smith said it stung losing in the Elite Eight, but, "after we got off the court we just realized it was the Elite Eight. It was the best we've done in program history."

The double A's are double-good for a variety of reasons, one of which is their varied demeanor. Senior Anna is fiery while Alana, who's a sophomore, is more reserved.

A national championship sounds like a long way off and would be a Wolfpack program first, and these two No. 1's are happy to lead the way.
