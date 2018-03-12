MARCH MADNESS

NCCU gets a warm sendoff ahead of NCAA tournament

EMBED </>More Videos

The NCCU Eagles are headed to Dayton, Ohio, to play Texas Southern in the NCAA tournament.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The NCCU men's basketball team got a warm sendoff before traveling to Ohio for the NCAA tournament.

They were cheered on as they walked out of the McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium in Durham on Monday.

"It's my first tournament so I'm pretty excited," said Raekwon Harney, NCCU point guard. "Every college basketball player's dream is actually to go to March Madness to the NCAA tournament, so I'm pretty excited about it."



The No. 16-seeded Eagles will play fellow No. 16-seeded Texas Southern, from Houston, at the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

"I expect it to be a typical college basketball March Madness atmosphere," said CJ Wiggins, NCCU point guard. "We're going to be ready just like I know they're ready, so it's going to be a real good game."

RELATED: What you need to know about Triangle teams in the 2018 NCAA tournament field

"At this point in the season, you're not playing any teams that's a cakewalk," said LeVelle Moton, Central's head coach. "Those games are over. It's the best 68 teams in America and no one is going to beat themselves. You have to beat them."

North Carolina Central Eagles celebrate after defeating the Hampton Pirates on Saturday to win the MEAC championship in Norfolk, Va.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnccu basketballNCAAmarch madnessmarch madnessDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARCH MADNESS
Broughton teachers wish Devonte' Graham well in touching video
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
Duke, Kansas both eager to feel that Final Four experience
Krzyzewski tirade puts a 'little pop' in Duke's step
NCAA tournament: Duke holds off Syracuse, 69-65, to advance to Elite Eight
More march madness
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News