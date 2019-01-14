KANSAS CITY, Missouri --A random act of kindness has netted AFC Championship tickets for a homeless man who helped dig a Kansas City Chiefs player out of the snow.
Offensive lineman Jeff Allen posted on Twitter that his car got stuck as he was heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday's playoff. Allen says "a nice guy named Dave," who didn't know he is a Chiefs player, got him back on the road.
"I was driving down (U.S.) 40 highway and saw a couple cars stuck," Dave Cochran told KSHB. "I pulled one car out before that then I saw another car stuck and I told my old lady, 'We have to help him.'"
KSHB reports that Cochran, who is homeless and lives in his truck with his girlfriend and small dog, had no idea who was in the car.
After the Chiefs game, Allen asked his 21,000-plus followers to help him track down the good Samaritan so he could reward him with tickets.
Hundreds of people replied - many claiming to be Dave - and thousands retweeted the plea.
On Sunday, Allen tweeted that he has found the real Dave "despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol."
Cochran said he's never been to a Chiefs game, so he's excited for the chance to see the team go against the New England Patriots.
"It's like a dream come true," Cochran said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.