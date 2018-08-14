Quinn Cook excels in NBA, treats mom to new ride

BEST FEELING IN THE WORLD! MY MOTHER DESERVES IT ALL ❤️❤️! RiP DAD! pic.twitter.com/IPRVXEaJZz — Quinn Cook (@QCook323) August 14, 2018

Quinn Cook didn't take the easy route to the NBA.After being undrafted out of Duke, he bounced around the D-League for a few years before finally getting a legit shot with the Golden State Warriors this past season.Cook was so good as a fill-in during Steph Curry's injury that the team was compelled to sign him to a two-year deal back in April so he'd be eligible to suit up in the playoffs.With a chunk of that new NBA money, Cook decided it was time to treat his mother Janet to a new ride.These videos are always awesome.