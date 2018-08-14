SPORTS

Quinn Cook excels in NBA, treats mom to new ride

Quinn Cook waits for the Warriors victory parade to begin on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. (KGO-TV)

Quinn Cook didn't take the easy route to the NBA.

After being undrafted out of Duke, he bounced around the D-League for a few years before finally getting a legit shot with the Golden State Warriors this past season.

Cook was so good as a fill-in during Steph Curry's injury that the team was compelled to sign him to a two-year deal back in April so he'd be eligible to suit up in the playoffs.

With a chunk of that new NBA money, Cook decided it was time to treat his mother Janet to a new ride.

These videos are always awesome.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnba draftcarsurpriseGolden State Warriors
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Duke's Zion Williamson slams one incredible dunk
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
Chapel Hill High School cancels varsity football season
Thomas Davis says player's character should factor into suspensions
More Sports
Top Stories
Rocky Mount man charged with murder in death of infant son
Girls escape kidnap attempt by throwing hot coffee on man
Police: Raleigh man impersonated officer to steal teen's dog
NC mom sends warning to other parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
North Carolina DMV making changes to reduce long wait times
CDC monitoring measles outbreak in 21 states, including North Carolina
Report identifies more than 1,000 child victims of Catholic priest abuse
One year after Confederate statue in Durham toppled, its fate still uncertain
Show More
Durham police K9s get protective vests
Police looking for suspect in stabbing death of 20-year-old woman in Raleigh
Five NC former governors file court brief supporting Cooper in lawsuit
Suspect in Raleigh officer-involved shooting, chase identified
Orange Rural firefighter who died in the line of duty identified as assistant chief
More News